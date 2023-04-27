The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 677.38 ($8.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 667.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 644.06. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.76 and a beta of 0.86. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 537 ($6.71) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($24,979.39). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.