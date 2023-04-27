TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 40,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of TSPG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,657. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
