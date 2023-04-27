TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 40,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSPG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,657. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

