Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Textron Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

Insider Activity at Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

