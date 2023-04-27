Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBIO stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,410.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
