Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. The company had a trading volume of 70,810,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,472,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $318.50. The company has a market cap of $501.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

