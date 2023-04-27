Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $326.33 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $326.33 million and approximately $31.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003856 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 260,858,351 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

