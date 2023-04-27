Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8-$20.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

