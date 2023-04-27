Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
TME has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.18.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.