Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

