Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

