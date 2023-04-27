TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,460,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 22,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 6,027,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,542. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

