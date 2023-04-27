Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 3.6%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 1,912,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
