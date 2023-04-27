TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
TOBAF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
