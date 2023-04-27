TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

TOBAF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.