T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.94. 6,261,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,402. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.02.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 297.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 32,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.