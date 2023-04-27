Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 9,239,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,865. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

