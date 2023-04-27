Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

