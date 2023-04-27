StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 12,036.32% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Stories

