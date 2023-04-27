StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

