StockNews.com Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 2.4 %

TAL opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 215,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

