StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

