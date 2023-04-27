StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
