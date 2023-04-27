Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 16,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STKAF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Stockland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA raised shares of Stockland from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Stockland Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

