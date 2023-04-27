Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

