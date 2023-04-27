South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 97.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. Analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

