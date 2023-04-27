Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Shares Down 1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.