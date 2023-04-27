Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 95.2% in April

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,748. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.28. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

