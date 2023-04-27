SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 2,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

