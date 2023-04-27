SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 2.4 %

SJW Group stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.