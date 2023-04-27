Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.9 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $2,001,591. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

