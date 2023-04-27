Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $1,736,400.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

