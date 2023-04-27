Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 64.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

