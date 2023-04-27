Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

