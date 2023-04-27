Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 1,300.0%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

MNP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

