Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Grows By 184.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYIDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 64,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

