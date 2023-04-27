Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Declines By 55.1%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Price Performance

Shares of TGLVY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

See Also

