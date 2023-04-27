Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Increases By 301.8%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.63. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 1.50.
About Three Sixty Solar
