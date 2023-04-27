Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rises By 208.3%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Terumo stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,046. Terumo has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

