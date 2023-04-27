Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreases By 68.5%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,183. The stock has a market cap of $714.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.