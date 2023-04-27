Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Drops By 99.1%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLC remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,044. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. It also develops OT-101 for various cancers and COVID-19, Artemisinin for COVID-19 and AI technologies for clinical development and manufacturing.

