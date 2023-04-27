Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Decreases By 64.9%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 19,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,626. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the business of creating the latest novel drugs and therapies to treat mental health conditions like nicotine addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was founded by Parente Carman, Damon Michaels, and Robert Roscow on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

