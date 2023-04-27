Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases By 29.8%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 39,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,026. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 4,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,339.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,300 shares of company stock worth $238,434. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

