Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases By 138.7%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 24,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.89.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
