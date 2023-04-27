Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Drops By 97.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DBS Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. 20,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1981 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

