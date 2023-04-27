Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Grows By 200.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($102.41) to GBX 7,400 ($92.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($112.40) to GBX 8,800 ($109.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 2,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620. Croda International has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.3193 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

