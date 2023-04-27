SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SGL Carbon Price Performance
OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $9.61 on Monday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.
About SGL Carbon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGL Carbon (SGLFF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.