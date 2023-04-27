Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.47 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $19.47 million and $3,096.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00138467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00063825 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

