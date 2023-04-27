Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Seagen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.76. 1,183,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,433. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

