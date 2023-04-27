SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $140.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.20.

SAP stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

