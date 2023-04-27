Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 20,896 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 2,002,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,804. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

