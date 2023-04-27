Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Roku Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,550,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,276. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

