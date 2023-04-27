Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 210,944 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210,944 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $319,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

COST traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $499.14. 504,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.