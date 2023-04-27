Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 101,451 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,451 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $287,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,095. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

